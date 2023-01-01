Menu
2010 Dodge Avenger

34,000 KM

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Bakers Auto Sales

905-853-6162

2010 Dodge Avenger

2010 Dodge Avenger

4DR SDN SE

2010 Dodge Avenger

4DR SDN SE

Location

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

905-853-6162

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

34,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9576133
  • Stock #: P4568
  • VIN: 1B3CC4FBXAN137165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Bakers Auto Sales is Family owned and operated for over 50 years. 

We began as a Family business in 1959, and have been serving York Region ever since. 

Some of you may remember us as Bakers Rambler, Bakers Jeep, and Bakers Toyota in Richmond Hill. 

When you buy a car from Bakers, you can be confident that you have made the right choice.   

Our inventory is certified and reconditioned to meet our high standards …   

Car Proof report When it comes to making your purchase, 

we give you the best price up front so there are no stressful back-and-forth negotiations. 

With no hidden fees, the sticker price is what you pay, just add HST and licensing. 

If you need financing we can help. We offer many financing options. 

Good credit, no credit or bad credit, we can help you drive home today. 

Give us a try and find out how easy buying a vehicle can be. 

Visit our website at bakersautosales.ca Bakers Auto Sales is located in Newmarket at 220 Mulock Drive Unit 2, 

minutes from Yonge Street & Hwy 404. Call 905 853-6162 or Toll Free 1-888-553-6162. 

Vehicle pricing includes e-test and safety certification unless otherwise specified. 

No hidden fees. All applicable taxes and licensing extra.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
ONE OWNER
34000 KMS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bakers Auto Sales

Bakers Auto Sales

220 Mulock Dr, Unit 2, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

