2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

49,760 KM

Details Features

$42,900

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4X4

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4X4

Location

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

49,760KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9329038
  • Stock #: PU20788
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG2LC224584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,760 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Southlake Ford

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

