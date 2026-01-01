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<p>$12,099 (plus HST & Licensing) - Sold Certified - Pre-Owned - Automatic Transmission - 3-Month Warranty Included with Purchase - No Admin or Hidden Fees - Fully Inspected & Detailed - Full Disclosure Dealership (OMVIC Rules) - Carfax Available - OMVIC Certified Dealer - UCDA Registered Member - Test Drive Available - Same-Day Appointments - Financing Available - Extended Warranties Offered - We Accept Trade-Ins</p>

2014 Ford E250

204,880 KM

Details Description Features

$12,099

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford E250

Commercial

Watch This Vehicle
13994148

2014 Ford E250

Commercial

Location

Straightline Auto Sales

4874 Bridge St unit #1, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 2S3

289-296-6366

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,099

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
204,880KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTNE2EL0EDB11248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 204,880 KM

Vehicle Description

$12,099 (plus HST & Licensing) - Sold Certified - Pre-Owned - Automatic Transmission - 3-Month Warranty Included with Purchase - No Admin or Hidden Fees - Fully Inspected & Detailed - Full Disclosure Dealership (OMVIC Rules) - Carfax Available - OMVIC Certified Dealer - UCDA Registered Member - Test Drive Available - Same-Day Appointments - Financing Available - Extended Warranties Offered - We Accept Trade-Ins

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2014 Ford E250 Commercial for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2014 Ford E250 Commercial 204,880 KM $12,099 + tax & lic

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Straightline Auto Sales

Straightline Auto Sales

4874 Bridge St unit #1, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 2S3
Member UCDA Member

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289-296-XXXX

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289-296-6366

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$12,099

+ taxes & licensing>

Straightline Auto Sales

289-296-6366

2014 Ford E250