$12,099+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford E250
Commercial
2014 Ford E250
Commercial
Location
Straightline Auto Sales
4874 Bridge St unit #1, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 2S3
289-296-6366
Certified
$12,099
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 204,880 KM
Vehicle Description
$12,099 (plus HST & Licensing) - Sold Certified - Pre-Owned - Automatic Transmission - 3-Month Warranty Included with Purchase - No Admin or Hidden Fees - Fully Inspected & Detailed - Full Disclosure Dealership (OMVIC Rules) - Carfax Available - OMVIC Certified Dealer - UCDA Registered Member - Test Drive Available - Same-Day Appointments - Financing Available - Extended Warranties Offered - We Accept Trade-Ins
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
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289-296-6366