$15,888+ taxes & licensing
2016 Acura ILX
Premium Pkg
2016 Acura ILX
Premium Pkg
Location
CarSmart Niagara
6006 Thorold Stone Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 1A2
1-866-632-4576
Certified
$15,888
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Basque Red Pearl
- Interior Colour Parchment Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,998 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience sophisticated driving with this stunning 2016 Acura ILX Premium Pkg, here at CarSmart. Finished in Basque Red Pearl exterior that turns heads, this sedan offers a refined driving experience with its luxurious Parchment Leather interior. Beneath the hood, a spirited 2.4L I4 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission ensures an engaging and efficient ride, all while being front-wheel drive for nimble handling on Niagara's diverse roads. With a modest 117,998 km on the odometer, this Acura ILX is ready for many more kilometers of premium comfort and performance. Price + HST and License. Safety Inspection/Certification is included at No Extra Charge (No Hidden Fees), No Pricing Games ... with or without Financing Our Value Pricing Remains the Same (no differential pricing). Our Live Market Driven Prices are Pre-Discounted with our Best Price Upfront (No Haggle...No Hassles).
This 2016 Acura ILX Premium Pkg is packed with features designed to elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures. Here are five highlights that truly stand out:
- Premium Parchment Leather Interior: Sink into the lap of luxury with supple, impeccably crafted parchment leather seats that offer both exceptional comfort and a sophisticated aesthetic, making every drive feel like a special occasion.
- Basque Red Pearl Exterior: Make a bold statement with the striking Basque Red Pearl paint. This rich, lustrous finish enhances the ILX's sleek lines and sporty silhouette, ensuring you arrive in style wherever you go.
- Engaging 2.4L I4 Engine: Feel the responsive power and confident performance of the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, delivering a dynamic driving experience that balances exhilaration with impressive fuel efficiency.
- Premium Pkg Sophistication: The Premium Package signifies a higher level of refinement, hinting at advanced comfort and convenience features that are designed to make your journey as effortless and enjoyable as possible.
- Acura's Renowned Reliability: Own a piece of automotive excellence from a brand celebrated for its engineering prowess and long-term dependability, giving you peace of mind for years to come.
Vehicle Features
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