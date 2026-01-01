Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Experience sophisticated driving with this stunning 2016 Acura ILX Premium Pkg, here at CarSmart. Finished in Basque Red Pearl exterior that turns heads, this sedan offers a refined driving experience with its luxurious Parchment Leather interior. Beneath the hood, a spirited 2.4L I4 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission ensures an engaging and efficient ride, all while being front-wheel drive for nimble handling on Niagaras diverse roads. With a modest 117,998 km on the odometer, this Acura ILX is ready for many more kilometers of premium comfort and performance.  Price + HST and License. Safety Inspection/Certification is included at No Extra Charge (No Hidden Fees), No Pricing Games ... with or without Financing Our Value Pricing Remains the Same (no differential pricing). Our Live Market Driven Prices are Pre-Discounted with our Best Price Upfront (No Haggle...No Hassles).<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span></p><p>This 2016 Acura ILX Premium Pkg is packed with features designed to elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures. Here are five highlights that truly stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Premium Parchment Leather Interior:</strong> Sink into the lap of luxury with supple, impeccably crafted parchment leather seats that offer both exceptional comfort and a sophisticated aesthetic, making every drive feel like a special occasion.</li><li><strong>Basque Red Pearl Exterior:</strong> Make a bold statement with the striking Basque Red Pearl paint. This rich, lustrous finish enhances the ILXs sleek lines and sporty silhouette, ensuring you arrive in style wherever you go.</li><li><strong>Engaging 2.4L I4 Engine:</strong> Feel the responsive power and confident performance of the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, delivering a dynamic driving experience that balances exhilaration with impressive fuel efficiency.</li><li><strong>Premium Pkg Sophistication:</strong> The Premium Package signifies a higher level of refinement, hinting at advanced comfort and convenience features that are designed to make your journey as effortless and enjoyable as possible.</li><li><strong>Acuras Renowned Reliability:</strong> Own a piece of automotive excellence from a brand celebrated for its engineering prowess and long-term dependability, giving you peace of mind for years to come.</li></ul><p> </p>

2016 Acura ILX

117,998 KM

Details Description Features

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Acura ILX

Premium Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
14203862

2016 Acura ILX

Premium Pkg

Location

CarSmart Niagara

6006 Thorold Stone Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 1A2

1-866-632-4576

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 1780419041048
  3. 1780419041601
  4. 1780419042074
  5. 1780419042539
  6. 1780419042975
  7. 1780419043469
  8. 1780419043917
  9. 1780419044385
  10. 1780419044882
  11. 1780419045355
  12. 1780419045820
  13. 1780419046288
  14. 1780419046772
  15. 1780419047233
  16. 1780419047740
  17. 1780419048289
  18. 1780419048723
  19. 1780419049266
  20. 1780419049726
  21. 1780419050191
  22. 1780419050628
  23. 1780419051149
  24. 1780419051611
  25. 1780419052063
  26. 1780419052501
  27. 1780419052989
  28. 1780419053483
  29. 1780419053975
  30. 1780419054433
  31. 1780419054949
  32. 1780419055432
  33. 1780419055928
  34. 1780419056397
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
117,998KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 19UDE2F72GA801960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Basque Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Parchment Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,998 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience sophisticated driving with this stunning 2016 Acura ILX Premium Pkg, here at CarSmart. Finished in Basque Red Pearl exterior that turns heads, this sedan offers a refined driving experience with its luxurious Parchment Leather interior. Beneath the hood, a spirited 2.4L I4 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission ensures an engaging and efficient ride, all while being front-wheel drive for nimble handling on Niagara's diverse roads. With a modest 117,998 km on the odometer, this Acura ILX is ready for many more kilometers of premium comfort and performance.  Price + HST and License. Safety Inspection/Certification is included at No Extra Charge (No Hidden Fees), No Pricing Games ... with or without Financing Our Value Pricing Remains the Same (no differential pricing). Our Live Market Driven Prices are Pre-Discounted with our Best Price Upfront (No Haggle...No Hassles). 

This 2016 Acura ILX Premium Pkg is packed with features designed to elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures. Here are five highlights that truly stand out:

  • Premium Parchment Leather Interior: Sink into the lap of luxury with supple, impeccably crafted parchment leather seats that offer both exceptional comfort and a sophisticated aesthetic, making every drive feel like a special occasion.
  • Basque Red Pearl Exterior: Make a bold statement with the striking Basque Red Pearl paint. This rich, lustrous finish enhances the ILX's sleek lines and sporty silhouette, ensuring you arrive in style wherever you go.
  • Engaging 2.4L I4 Engine: Feel the responsive power and confident performance of the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, delivering a dynamic driving experience that balances exhilaration with impressive fuel efficiency.
  • Premium Pkg Sophistication: The Premium Package signifies a higher level of refinement, hinting at advanced comfort and convenience features that are designed to make your journey as effortless and enjoyable as possible.
  • Acura's Renowned Reliability: Own a piece of automotive excellence from a brand celebrated for its engineering prowess and long-term dependability, giving you peace of mind for years to come.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Front-wheel drive
95 amp alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
50 L Fuel Tank
45-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.4L DOHC i-VTEC 4-Cylinder
Transmission: 8-Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic -inc: paddle shifters

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Perimeter Alarm
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured door handles
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Tires: P215/45R17 87V M+S
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Driver And Passenger Heated Front Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM Premium Audio System -inc: 7 speakers w/subwoofer
ACURA Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarSmart Niagara

Used 2016 Acura ILX Premium Pkg for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2016 Acura ILX Premium Pkg 117,998 KM $15,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 TRAIL for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 TRAIL 129,563 KM $27,985 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 TRAIL for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 TRAIL 112,162 KM $32,588 + tax & lic

Email CarSmart Niagara

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarSmart Niagara

CarSmart Niagara

6006 Thorold Stone Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-632-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-632-4576

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing>

CarSmart Niagara

1-866-632-4576

2016 Acura ILX