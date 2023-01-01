Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Telluride

95,883 KM

Details Features

$41,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Telluride

2020 Kia Telluride

SX AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Telluride

SX AWD

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 10032315
  2. 10032315
  3. 10032315
  4. 10032315
  5. 10032315
  6. 10032315
  7. 10032315
  8. 10032315
  9. 10032315
  10. 10032315
  11. 10032315
  12. 10032315
  13. 10032315
  14. 10032315
  15. 10032315
  16. 10032315
  17. 10032315
  18. 10032315
  19. 10032315
  20. 10032315
  21. 10032315
  22. 10032315
  23. 10032315
  24. 10032315
  25. 10032315
  26. 10032315
  27. 10032315
  28. 10032315
  29. 10032315
  30. 10032315
  31. 10032315
  32. 10032315
  33. 10032315
  34. 10032315
  35. 10032315
  36. 10032315
  37. 10032315
  38. 10032315
  39. 10032315
  40. 10032315
  41. 10032315
  42. 10032315
  43. 10032315
  44. 10032315
  45. 10032315
  46. 10032315
  47. 10032315
  48. 10032315
  49. 10032315
  50. 10032315
Contact Seller

$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
95,883KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10032315
  • Stock #: TL404995A
  • VIN: 5XYP5DHC3LG026404

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # TL404995A
  • Mileage 95,883 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

2021 Kia Seltos LX, ...
 36,182 KM
$27,870 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Transit VA...
 117,343 KM
$37,994 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Seltos SX, ...
 41,810 KM
$35,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory