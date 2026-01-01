2022 Jeep Compass

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<p>Clean CARFAX History (just a single glass claim of $143), Very Clean Condition both Inside & Out, All Books & Manuals + 2 Keys, Finished in Gorgeous Black Diamond Crystal Pearl with Charcoal Sport Fabric Interior (with orange stitching highlights), Price + HST and License. Safety Inspection/Certification is included at No Extra Charge (No Hidden Fees), No Pricing Games ... with or without Financing Our Value Pricing Remains the Same (no differential pricing). Our Live Market Driven Prices are Pre-Discounted with our Best Price Upfront (No Haggle...No Hassles).<br><br>2.4 litre 4-Cylinder TigerShark Multiair with 16-Valves & Variable Valve Timing (177 hp, 172 lb/ft of torque, tuned to run on regular gas, 87-octane, least expensive grade), with Sequential Multiport Electronic Fuel Injection and Auxiliary Engine Oil Cooler, 6-Speed Overdrive Automatic Transmission with Sequential Manual Shifting Feature, Great Fuel Economy (7.6 litres/100 km highway), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes with Antilock ABS Technology + Electronic Brakeforce Distribution + Emergency Braking Assist & Hill-Hold Control (prevents roll-back when starting on a steep incline), 4-Wheel Independent Suspension with Smooth Riding Nitrogen Gas-Charged Shocks, Front & Rear Antiroll (stabilizer) Bars, Speed-Sensing Variable Assist Rack & Pinion Steering, Stainless Steel Exhaust System (for a significantly longer life), 16 Styled Steel Wheels (powder-coated satin black) with Continental CrossContact LX-Sport All-Season Tires).<br><br>Rain-Sensing Front Wipers, LED Headlights (both low & high-beams) for Exceptional Night Driving Illumination (with auto on/off control & delay-off control), LED Daytime/Signature Lights, Rear Tailgate Lip Spoiler, Capless Fuel-Filler System, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, Keyless Remote Entry with Panic/Vehicle Locator Alarm, Tinted Glass, Reverse/Backup Camera with Guidelines, Rooftop Antenna, Black-Out Sport Trim and Accents, All-Speeds Traction Control System, Vehicle Dynamic Stability (antiskid) Control, Nine Airbags, Tire-Pressure Monitoring System, Childproof Windows & Door Locks.<br><br>6-Speaker Premium Audio with Am Fm & Sirius/XM Satellite Radio, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Smartphone App Integration, Bluetooth Media Streaming, USB Ports (USB-A and USB-C ports) and Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Multifunction Controls, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Push-Button Start/Stop Button, Dual Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors, Full Power Group (windows, door locks & mirrors), Multi-Stage Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seats, Two 12-volt Power Sockets, Two Seatback Pockets, CFC-Free Air Conditioning (enviro-friendly) with In-Cabin Microfilter, Adjustable Cargo Floor Height, Fold-Flat 60/40 Split Rear Seatbacks, Delayed Accessory Power, Reading Lamps, Delay-Off Interior Entry Lighting.<br><br>Watch our YouTube walk-around/product presentation video at <a href=https://youtu.be/OP08rrKkoLE target=_blank rel=noopener>https://youtu.be/OP08rrKkoLE</a></p><p>CARFAX History e-mailed Free upon Request.<br><br>Were a Family-Owned Business Serving a Wide Market from our Niagara Falls location. We Can Arrange Shipping Virtually Anywhere Across the Country. Please Call for Further Information and a Quotation. Well Work Harder to Earn Your Business and Thanks for the Opportunity.</p>

2022 Jeep Compass

55,809 KM

Details Description Features

$20,750

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Jeep Compass

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
14181412

2022 Jeep Compass

Sport

Location

CarSmart Niagara

6006 Thorold Stone Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 1A2

1-866-632-4576

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Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$20,750

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
55,809KM
VIN 3C4NJCAB2NT104035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2265A
  • Mileage 55,809 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX History (just a single glass claim of $143), Very Clean Condition both Inside & Out, All Books & Manuals + 2 Keys, Finished in Gorgeous Black Diamond Crystal Pearl with Charcoal Sport Fabric Interior (with orange stitching highlights), Price + HST and License. Safety Inspection/Certification is included at No Extra Charge (No Hidden Fees), No Pricing Games ... with or without Financing Our Value Pricing Remains the Same (no differential pricing). Our Live Market Driven Prices are Pre-Discounted with our Best Price Upfront (No Haggle...No Hassles).

2.4 litre 4-Cylinder TigerShark Multiair with 16-Valves & Variable Valve Timing (177 hp, 172 lb/ft of torque, tuned to run on regular gas, 87-octane, least expensive grade), with Sequential Multiport Electronic Fuel Injection and Auxiliary Engine Oil Cooler, 6-Speed Overdrive Automatic Transmission with Sequential Manual Shifting Feature, Great Fuel Economy (7.6 litres/100 km highway), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes with Antilock ABS Technology + Electronic Brakeforce Distribution + Emergency Braking Assist & Hill-Hold Control (prevents roll-back when starting on a steep incline), 4-Wheel Independent Suspension with Smooth Riding Nitrogen Gas-Charged Shocks, Front & Rear Antiroll (stabilizer) Bars, Speed-Sensing Variable Assist Rack & Pinion Steering, Stainless Steel Exhaust System (for a significantly longer life), 16" Styled Steel Wheels (powder-coated satin black) with Continental CrossContact LX-Sport All-Season Tires).

Rain-Sensing Front Wipers, LED Headlights (both low & high-beams) for Exceptional Night Driving Illumination (with auto on/off control & delay-off control), LED Daytime/Signature Lights, Rear Tailgate Lip Spoiler, Capless Fuel-Filler System, Rear Window Wiper/Washer, Keyless Remote Entry with Panic/Vehicle Locator Alarm, Tinted Glass, Reverse/Backup Camera with Guidelines, Rooftop Antenna, Black-Out Sport Trim and Accents, All-Speeds Traction Control System, Vehicle Dynamic Stability (antiskid) Control, Nine Airbags, Tire-Pressure Monitoring System, Childproof Windows & Door Locks.

6-Speaker Premium Audio with Am Fm & Sirius/XM Satellite Radio, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Smartphone App Integration, Bluetooth Media Streaming, USB Ports (USB-A and USB-C ports) and Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Multifunction Controls, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Push-Button Start/Stop Button, Dual Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors, Full Power Group (windows, door locks & mirrors), Multi-Stage Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seats, Two 12-volt Power Sockets, Two Seatback Pockets, CFC-Free Air Conditioning (enviro-friendly) with In-Cabin Microfilter, Adjustable Cargo Floor Height, Fold-Flat 60/40 Split Rear Seatbacks, Delayed Accessory Power, Reading Lamps, Delay-Off Interior Entry Lighting.

Watch our YouTube "walk-around/product presentation" video at https://youtu.be/OP08rrKkoLE

CARFAX History e-mailed Free upon Request.

We're a Family-Owned Business Serving a Wide Market from our Niagara Falls location. We Can Arrange Shipping Virtually Anywhere Across the Country. Please Call for Further Information and a Quotation. We'll Work Harder to Earn Your Business and Thanks for the Opportunity.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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CarSmart Niagara

CarSmart Niagara

6006 Thorold Stone Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 1A2
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$20,750

+ taxes & licensing>

CarSmart Niagara

1-866-632-4576

2022 Jeep Compass