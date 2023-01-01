Menu
2022 Kia Sorento

26,443 KM

Details Description Features

$49,280

+ tax & licensing
$49,280

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

2022 Kia Sorento

2022 Kia Sorento

SX, HUD, Heated and Cooled Seats, Navi, AWD

2022 Kia Sorento

SX, HUD, Heated and Cooled Seats, Navi, AWD

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

$49,280

+ taxes & licensing

26,443KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9785416
  • Stock #: P10043
  • VIN: 5XYRKDLF1NG084579

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # P10043
  • Mileage 26,443 KM

Vehicle Description

Cardinal Kia Cares We are disinfecting surfaces every hour Offering NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS on all Pre-owned inventory aged 2014 + newer.





4x4, AWD. 4WD, Front Brake Service, Rear Brake Service, Fresh Alignment, Fresh Cabin Fitler, New Engine Air Filter, AWD, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Pure Leather Seat Trim, Radio data system, Radio: Bose Premium Audio, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 20'' A-Type Black Painted Alloy.



Ebony Black 2022 Kia Sorento SX SX, HUD, Heated and Cooled Seats, Navi, AWD AWD 8-Speed DCT 2.5L I4 DGI Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 281hp





CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada Top Condition CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents





Family owned and operated more than 20 years, we provide the friendly and courteous service that you deserve. All of the Pre-Owned vehicles we offer for sale go through a , vigorous safety and mechanical inspection and are thoroughly cleaned and detailed so that they are in as close to ''as new'' condition as possible. Our DAILY Ontario wide Price Checks against similar inventory make sure we are offering you the best deal possible on any vehicle in our stock. Read our Online Reviews & Check us out on Facebook!***** See all of our New & Pre-Owned Inventory, at http://www.cardinalkia.com/.***** We have satisfied customers from all over Ontario; Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Welland, Fonthill, Fort Erie, Grimsby, Port Colborne, Beamsville, Hamilton, Smithville, Wainfleet, Stoney Creek, Hamilton Mountain, Burlington, Oakville, Ancaster and Caledonia, Mississauga, South Brampton and Hagersville.***** With easy bank financing and these great values, you can drive home in one of these great Cardinal Kia pre-owned vehicles today."

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

