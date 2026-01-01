$2,322+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Mazda Tribute
s Grand Touring
2011 Mazda Tribute
s Grand Touring
Location
Kenny U-Pull
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
844-536-6987
$2,322
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
289,586KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4F2CY9GG8BKM04104
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Suede
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 289,586 KM
Vehicle Description
rust on frame, P0457 evap emission system leak, crack in windshield, rust on doors, rust on hatch, rust on all fenders rust on three of the door handles
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Exterior
Sunroof
Additional Features
Subwoofer
air_conditioning
cruise_control
tinted_windows
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
roof_rack
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Load_Bearing_Exterior_Rack
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Electronic_Parking_Aid
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Electrochromic_Interior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Cargo_Area_Cover
CD_Changer
Trailer_Hitch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kenny U-Pull
Kenny North Bay
412 Birchs Road, North Bay, ON P1B 8Z4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$2,322
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2011 Mazda Tribute