2011 Mitsubishi RVR

184,729 KM

Details

$3,800

+ tax & licensing
North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

GT AS IS - 4X4 - Cruise Control - Panoramic Sunroof - Bluetooth

GT AS IS - 4X4 - Cruise Control - Panoramic Sunroof - Bluetooth

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

184,729KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9367873
  Stock #: U7020A
  VIN: JA4AJ4AU9BZ601491

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U7020A
  • Mileage 184,729 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax! Dealer Serviced! Locally Owned! Features Include: 4X4, Cloth Interior, Panoramic Sunroof, Dropping Rear Seats, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Automatic Transmission, Power Locks, A/C, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth, Push Start.
What Does it Mean to Buy a Self Certify Vehicle
Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at North Bay Mazda. This vehicle has NOT been inspected for mechanical safety. This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

