$29,292+ tax & licensing
$29,292
+ taxes & licensing
North Bay Mazda
705-476-7600
2013 Toyota Tacoma
V6 Manual - Backup Camera - Tonneau Cover - Heated Seats
Location
235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
194,263KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9986765
- Stock #: U7263
- VIN: 5TFLU4EN5DX054467
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 194,263 KM
Vehicle Description
WeatherTech Floorliners Included! Clean Carfax! Features Include: 4X4, Cloth Interior, Manual Transmission, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Tonneau Cover, Power Locks, Power Windows, A/C. Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
4x4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
