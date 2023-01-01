Menu
2013 Toyota Tacoma

194,263 KM

Details Description Features

$29,292

+ tax & licensing
$29,292

+ taxes & licensing

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2013 Toyota Tacoma

2013 Toyota Tacoma

V6 Manual - Backup Camera - Tonneau Cover - Heated Seats

2013 Toyota Tacoma

V6 Manual - Backup Camera - Tonneau Cover - Heated Seats

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

$29,292

+ taxes & licensing

194,263KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9986765
  Stock #: U7263
  VIN: 5TFLU4EN5DX054467

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # U7263
  Mileage 194,263 KM

Vehicle Description

WeatherTech Floorliners Included! Clean Carfax! Features Include: 4X4, Cloth Interior, Manual Transmission, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Tonneau Cover, Power Locks, Power Windows, A/C. Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

