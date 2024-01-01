$19,000+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Tacoma
TRD SPORT 6 FOOT BOX | CERTIFIED
2009 Toyota Tacoma
TRD SPORT 6 FOOT BOX | CERTIFIED
Location
Starks Motorsports
48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6
519-588-0750
Certified
$19,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,748 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean 2009 Tacoma TRD Sport Double Cab 4x4 6foot box with only 185,000km! Bulletproof Toyota reliability & clean frame. This is a excellent example of a well maintained 2nd gen Tacoma.
Ontario truck since new. Only 2 owners. No accident history. Carfax available. Clean title. Was owned by a retired gentleman who used it for daily driving and occasionally towing a light camper trailer and 16foot fishing boat during the summer. Just traded in on a new Jeep.
In great condition condition inside and out. Well cared for it's entire life and it shows! No rust issues. Frame was inspected by the Toyota dealer and factory undercoating applied. Has been regularly oil sprayed as well.
This Tacoma has had tons of recent maintenance done by the previous owner within the last year or so. New lower control arms, new upper control arms, new calibers, pads and rotors. Brake fluid flush. Trans fluid, diff fluid. Serpentine belt, bearings, spark plugs.
Maxis Razor AT tires have about 20k on them.
Just safety inspected & certified. We did both exhaust manifolds (driver & passenger). Only the drivers side really needed replacing but while we were in there better as well replace both. 02 sensors. Fresh alignment & oil change done.
All features work. AC blows cold. 4high/low work. Can only fault the truck for a small rip in the drivers seat but overall it's in great shape.
A few tasteful upgrades have been done to the truck. Eibach Pro Lift stage 2 lift, Icon leafs in the rear. Hard tri fold tonneau cover, headunit & updated foglights.
You're going to be hard pressed to find a lower mileage, nicer 2nd Tacoma under $20,000. It's priced reasonably and for a quick sale. We love selling Toyota trucks here and this will make a great truck for the new owner. Needs nothing to enjoy. If you have any questions please just ask.
Price is + TAX + licensing fees.
Financing and trade-ins available.
Test drives by appointment only.
OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member
Starks Motorsports LTD
Address: 48 Woodsle
e Ave unit 3 Paris ON
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Starks Motorsports
Email Starks Motorsports
Starks Motorsports
Call Dealer
519-588-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-588-0750