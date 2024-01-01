2009 Toyota Tacoma

Menu
<p>Super clean 2009 Tacoma TRD Sport Double Cab 4x4 6foot box with only 185,000km! Bulletproof Toyota reliability & clean frame. This is a excellent example of a well maintained 2nd gen Tacoma. </p><p> </p><p>Ontario truck since new. Only 2 owners. No accident history. Carfax available. Clean title. Was owned by a retired gentleman who used it for daily driving and occasionally towing a light camper trailer and 16foot fishing boat during the summer. Just traded in on a new Jeep.</p><p> </p><p>In great condition condition inside and out. Well cared for its entire life and it shows! No rust issues. Frame was inspected by the Toyota dealer and factory undercoating applied. Has been regularly oil sprayed as well. </p><p> </p><p>This Tacoma has had tons of recent maintenance done by the previous owner within the last year or so. New lower control arms, new upper control arms, new calibers, pads and rotors. Brake fluid flush. Trans fluid, diff fluid. Serpentine belt, bearings, spark plugs. </p><p>Maxis Razor AT tires have about 20k on them. </p><p> </p><p>Just safety inspected & certified. We did both exhaust manifolds (driver & passenger). Only the drivers side really needed replacing but while we were in there better as well replace both. 02 sensors. Fresh alignment & oil change done. </p><p> </p><p>All features work. AC blows cold. 4high/low work. Can only fault the truck for a small rip in the drivers seat but overall its in great shape. </p><p> </p><p>A few tasteful upgrades have been done to the truck. Eibach Pro Lift stage 2 lift, Icon leafs in the rear. Hard tri fold tonneau cover, headunit & updated foglights. </p><p> </p><p>Youre going to be hard pressed to find a lower mileage, nicer 2nd Tacoma under $20,000. Its priced reasonably and for a quick sale. We love selling Toyota trucks here and this will make a great truck for the new owner. Needs nothing to enjoy. If you have any questions please just ask. </p><p> </p><p>Price is + TAX + licensing fees.</p><p>Financing and trade-ins available.</p><p>Test drives by appointment only. </p><p>OMVIC registered dealership & UCDA Member</p><p>Starks Motorsports LTD</p><p>Address: 48 Woodsle</p><p>e Ave unit 3 Paris ON</p>

Starks Motorsports

48 Woodslee Ave Unit 3, Paris, ON N3L 3N6

519-588-0750

VIN 5TEMU52N69Z616889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,748 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

