Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2017 Nissan Murano SL offers a comfortable and refined driving experience with the space and versatility that make everyday life a little easier. FEATURES: leather-appointed seating, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, power panoramic moonroof, navigation system, Bose premium audio system, remote start, power liftgate, cruise control, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, Bluetooth connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, power front seats, keyless entry, push-button start, touchscreen infotainment system. Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

2017 Nissan Murano

146,803 KM

Details Description Features

$16,145

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan Murano

SL NAVIGATION - BOSE AUDIO - HEATED FRONT SEAT/STEERING WHEEL

Watch This Vehicle
14206082

2017 Nissan Murano

SL NAVIGATION - BOSE AUDIO - HEATED FRONT SEAT/STEERING WHEEL

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

  1. 14206082
  2. 14206082
  3. 14206082
  4. 14206082
  5. 14206082
  6. 14206082
  7. 14206082
  8. 14206082
  9. 14206082
  10. 14206082
  11. 14206082
  12. 14206082
  13. 14206082
  14. 14206082
  15. 14206082
  16. 14206082
  17. 14206082
  18. 14206082
  19. 14206082
  20. 14206082
  21. 14206082
  22. 14206082
  23. 14206082
Contact Seller

$16,145

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
146,803KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MH5HN161508

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 146,803 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Nissan Murano SL offers a comfortable and refined driving experience with the space and versatility that make everyday life a little easier. FEATURES: leather-appointed seating, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, power panoramic moonroof, navigation system, Bose premium audio system, remote start, power liftgate, cruise control, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, Bluetooth connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, power front seats, keyless entry, push-button start, touchscreen infotainment system.

Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which
can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to
an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Bay Mazda

Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT AWD - HEATED FRONT SEATS - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY for sale in North Bay, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT AWD - HEATED FRONT SEATS - CLOTH UPHOLSTERY 141,838 KM $16,659 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Murano SL NAVIGATION - BOSE AUDIO - HEATED FRONT SEAT/STEERING WHEEL for sale in North Bay, ON
2017 Nissan Murano SL NAVIGATION - BOSE AUDIO - HEATED FRONT SEAT/STEERING WHEEL 146,803 KM $16,145 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate LOW KMS - REMOTE SMART PARKING ASSIST - BOSE AUDIO - NAVIGATION for sale in North Bay, ON
2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate LOW KMS - REMOTE SMART PARKING ASSIST - BOSE AUDIO - NAVIGATION 23,531 KM $36,584 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email North Bay Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-476-XXXX

(click to show)

705-476-7600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,145

+ taxes & licensing>

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2017 Nissan Murano