$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Sport - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
Location
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
888-711-9598
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
168,652KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7HT3HS754599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,652 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited - Leather Seats - Heated Seats 179,591 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats - $201 B/W 91,436 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats - $201 B/W 109,602 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
Call Dealer
888-711-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Farquhar Chrysler
888-711-9598
2017 RAM 1500