<p>Very Low KMs, Heated front seats, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, Back Up Camera, Power Windows and Locks. </p><p>Dealer serviced, Local Trade, Includes Winter Tires and Rims! </p>

2018 Hyundai KONA

53,036 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential FWD

2018 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential FWD

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-7123

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

53,036KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K12AA8JU154065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230649A
  • Mileage 53,036 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Low KM's, Heated front seats, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, Back Up Camera, Power Windows and Locks. 

Dealer serviced, Local Trade, Includes Winter Tires and Rims! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7

705-474-XXXX

705-474-7123

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Neddy's North Bay Hyundai

705-474-7123

2018 Hyundai KONA