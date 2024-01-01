$27,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Honda CR-V
LX AWD
2020 Honda CR-V
LX AWD
Location
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai
2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
705-474-7123
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
49,345KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HKRW2H23LH211093
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U2407
- Mileage 49,345 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2020 Honda CRV LX, Back up Camera, Power windows and Locks, Push Button Start, and many more features.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Neddy's North Bay Hyundai
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.0T Preferred AWD 77,000 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson PREFERRED FWD 64,215 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.0T Luxury AWD 106,386 KM $25,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Neddy's North Bay Hyundai
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai
2676 Trout Lake Road, North Bay, ON P1B 7S7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-474-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Neddy's North Bay Hyundai
705-474-7123
2020 Honda CR-V