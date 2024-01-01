Menu
3.5L SL PREMIUM 4X4!! NAV. ALLOYS. 7 PASS. MOONROOF. LEATHER. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. A/C. ENJOY YOUR NEW RIDE!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

100,536 KM

Details Description Features

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

100,536KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DR2MM9JC671632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240247
  • Mileage 100,536 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5L SL PREMIUM 4X4!! NAV. ALLOYS. 7 PASS. MOONROOF. LEATHER. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. A/C. ENJOY YOUR NEW RIDE!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

2018 Nissan Pathfinder