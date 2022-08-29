$CALL+ tax & licensing
Farquhar Chrysler
888-711-9598
2018 RAM 2500
ST - Cruise Control
Location
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
119,264KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9322363
- Stock #: 79486B
- VIN: 3C6UR5CL2JG293737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,264 KM
Vehicle Description
Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!
This comfortable, capable Heavy Duty Ram 2500 is a muscular workhorse ready for any job you put in front of it. This 2018 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
This 2018 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500HD is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 119,264 kms. It's granite crystal metallic clearcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a Cummins 350HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 2500's trim level is ST. The ST 2500 is equipped with excellent features and a hard working attitude. This truck comes with 17-inch wheels, a rubber floor that makes it a breeze to keep clean, a 6 speaker audio system, cruise control, air conditioning and a tough suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5CL2JG293737.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Block Heater
6 Speed Manual
4x4
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8