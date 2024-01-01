Menu
Account
Sign In
<blockquote id=cpVehicleComments class=blockquote--icon blockquote--natural push-double--bottom style=word-break: break-word;><p>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!</p><p>CERTIFIED, 1 OF A KIND Bighorn Ram 2500 heavy duty 6.4l HEMI, 4X4, CREW CAB WITH 8 FEET LONG BOX equipped with a Tommy powered LiftGate, tow assist, parking sensors for front and back, running boards, adjustable pedals</p><p> </p><p>CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, Heated Steering wheel and Seats, ALL POWERED,BLUETOOTH, NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing</p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p>All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!</p><p>-------------------------------------------------</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:</p><p>1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6</p><p>@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue</p><p> </p><p>Thank you!!!</p><p> </p><p>905 278 1300</p><p> </p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p> </p><p>UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED</p></blockquote>

2019 RAM 2500

234,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 2500

CERTIFIED, Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box, Lift gate

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 2500

CERTIFIED, Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box, Lift gate

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1715291266
  2. 1715291297
  3. 1715291282
  4. 1715291290
  5. 1715291293
  6. 1715291298
  7. 1715291292
  8. 1715291858
  9. 1715291297
  10. 1715291858
  11. 1715291292
  12. 1715291293
  13. 1715291299
  14. 1715291289
  15. 1715291291
  16. 1715291857
  17. 1715291857
  18. 1715291857
  19. 1715291857
  20. 1715291857
  21. 1715291857
  22. 1715291857
  23. 1715291857
  24. 1715291857
  25. 1715291857
  26. 1715291856
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$27,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
234,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 234,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED, 1 OF A KIND Bighorn Ram 2500 heavy duty 6.4l HEMI, 4X4, CREW CAB WITH 8 FEET LONG BOX equipped with a Tommy powered LiftGate, tow assist, parking sensors for front and back, running boards, adjustable pedals

 

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, Heated Steering wheel and Seats, ALL POWERED,BLUETOOTH, NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CERTIFIED, 7 PASSENGERS, ROOF RACKS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CERTIFIED, 7 PASSENGERS, ROOF RACKS 179,000 KM $9,485 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Transit CERTIFIED, SHELVES, LADDER RACKS, DIVIDER, CAMERA for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Ford Transit CERTIFIED, SHELVES, LADDER RACKS, DIVIDER, CAMERA 201,000 KM $17,985 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Transit CERTIFIED,COMPRESSOR WITH HONDA ENGINE&SPITZLIFT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Ford Transit CERTIFIED,COMPRESSOR WITH HONDA ENGINE&SPITZLIFT 146,000 KM $26,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 2500