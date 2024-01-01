Menu
Account
Sign In
3.3L LX!! 7 PASS. AWD. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEAT. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. A/C. NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2019 Kia Sorento

90,605 KM

Details Description Features

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Kia Sorento

3.3L LX!! 7 PASS. AWD. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEAT. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. A/C.

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sorento

3.3L LX!! 7 PASS. AWD. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEAT. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. A/C.

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 11311046
  2. 11311046
  3. 11311046
  4. 11311046
  5. 11311046
  6. 11311046
  7. 11311046
  8. 11311046
  9. 11311046
  10. 11311046
  11. 11311046
  12. 11311046
  13. 11311046
  14. 11311046
  15. 11311046
  16. 11311046
  17. 11311046
  18. 11311046
  19. 11311046
  20. 11311046
Contact Seller

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
90,605KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPGDA57KG442654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,605 KM

Vehicle Description

3.3L LX!! 7 PASS. AWD. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEAT. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. A/C. NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

Used 2021 Toyota Camry LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. 17
2021 Toyota Camry LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. 17" ALLOYS. PWR SEAT. BLUETOOTH. PWR GROUP. ADAPTIVE CRUISE. DUAL 81,926 KM $26,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mitsubishi RVR 2.4L RVR GT 4X4!! LEATHER. PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. 18
2021 Mitsubishi RVR 2.4L RVR GT 4X4!! LEATHER. PANOROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. 18" ALLOYS. PWR SEAT. BLUETOOTH 74,177 KM $24,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL Premium 3.5L SL PREMIUM 4X4!! NAV. ALLOYS. 7 PASS. MOONROOF. LEATHER. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. A for sale in North Bay, ON
2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL Premium 3.5L SL PREMIUM 4X4!! NAV. ALLOYS. 7 PASS. MOONROOF. LEATHER. PWR SEATS. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. A 100,536 KM $24,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sorento