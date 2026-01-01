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If youre looking for an SUV thats comfortable, stylish, and enjoyable to drive every day, this 2019 Mazda CX-5 GS checks all the boxes. Its upscale interior, responsive handling, and impressive fuel efficiency make every trip feel effortless, whether youre commuting to work or heading out on a road trip. With the added confidence of Mazdas renowned driving dynamics and a well-equipped cabin, its an SUV youll look forward to getting behind the wheel of. FEATURES: Heated front seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, power drivers seat, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, Mazda Radar Cruise Control, push-button start, keyless entry, rearview camera, Bluetooth, USB ports, and All-Wheel Drive. Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

2019 Mazda CX-5

125,788 KM

Details Description Features

$21,653

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD - HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO

Watch This Vehicle
14519977

2019 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD - HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

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Contact Seller

$21,653

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
125,788KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCMXK1640383

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 26151A
  • Mileage 125,788 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're looking for an SUV that's comfortable, stylish, and enjoyable to drive every day, this 2019 Mazda CX-5 GS checks all the boxes. Its upscale interior, responsive handling, and impressive fuel efficiency make every trip feel effortless, whether you're commuting to work or heading out on a road trip. With the added confidence of Mazda's renowned driving dynamics and a well-equipped cabin, it's an SUV you'll look forward to getting behind the wheel of. FEATURES: Heated front seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, power driver's seat, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, Mazda Radar Cruise Control, push-button start, keyless entry, rearview camera, Bluetooth, USB ports, and All-Wheel Drive.

Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which
can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to
an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
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$21,653

+ taxes & licensing>

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2019 Mazda CX-5