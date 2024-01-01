$31,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
888-711-9598
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
91,085KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEG5LR154692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,085 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Premium Audio System, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheels, Heated Mirrors!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Farquhar Chrysler
888-711-9598
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan