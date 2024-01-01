Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, Premium Audio System, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheels, Heated Mirrors!</b><br> <br> <b>Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!</b><br><br> <br>Recent Arrival!<br><br>Fully inspected and reconditioned for years of driving enjoyment!. FWD 6-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT<br><br><br>All in price - No hidden fees or charges! O~o At North Bay Chrysler we pride ourselves on providing a personalized experience for each of our valued customers. We offer a wide selection of vehicles, knowledgeable sales and service staff, complete service and parts centre, and competitive pricing on all of our products. We look forward to seeing you soon. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above, but errors happen. We reserve the right to change or amend these offers. The vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed, may not match the exact vehicle displayed. All finance pricing listed is O.A.C (on approved credit). Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information and pricing.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGEG7LR202614 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGEG7LR202614</a>. <br/><br> <br/><br>All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

102,479 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats

Location

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

888-711-9598

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
102,479KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGEG7LR202614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,479 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Premium Audio System, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheels, Heated Mirrors!

Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!


Recent Arrival!

Fully inspected and reconditioned for years of driving enjoyment!. FWD 6-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT


All in price - No hidden fees or charges! O~o At North Bay Chrysler we pride ourselves on providing a personalized experience for each of our valued customers. We offer a wide selection of vehicles, knowledgeable sales and service staff, complete service and parts centre, and competitive pricing on all of our products. We look forward to seeing you soon. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above, but errors happen. We reserve the right to change or amend these offers. The vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed, may not match the exact vehicle displayed. All finance pricing listed is O.A.C (on approved credit). Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information and pricing.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGEG7LR202614.



All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Farquhar Chrysler

Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Sport - Uconnect 3 - Bluetooth - $161 B/W for sale in North Bay, ON
2019 Jeep Cherokee Sport - Uconnect 3 - Bluetooth - $161 B/W 116,451 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk - Leather Seats - $230 B/W for sale in North Bay, ON
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk - Leather Seats - $230 B/W 103,747 KM $30,672 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus - $201 B/W for sale in North Bay, ON
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus - $201 B/W 96,516 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Farquhar Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Farquhar Chrysler

Farquhar Chrysler

2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8

Call Dealer

888-711-XXXX

(click to show)

888-711-9598

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Farquhar Chrysler

888-711-9598

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan