$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Farquhar Chrysler
888-711-9598
2021 Dodge Grand Caravan
2021 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8
888-711-9598
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
62,339KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9378427
- Stock #: 79505A
- VIN: 2C4RC1ZG4MR554755
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,339 KM
Vehicle Description
Out of town? We will pay your gas to get here! Ask us for details!
Practicality reigns supreme in this stunning Grand Caravan. This 2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in North Bay.
Enjoy the comfortable cabin experience and an elevated level of utility in this Chrysler Grand Caravan. It's designed to help keep you safely on the road, and comes loaded with a long list of advanced safety features. Whether you need ton's of practical space for family and friends or gear, the Chrysler Grand Caravan has room for it all.This van has 62,339 kms. It's billet silver metallic clearcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT. This Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT lives up to its top of the line reputation with a more comfortable touring suspension, stylish aluminum wheels, body coloured exterior accents, a 12 way power driver seat, rear heating and cooling controls, and front seat arm rests. You will also get plenty of seating, a 7 inch touchscreen display that features Uconnect 4, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and wireless streaming audio, Stow'n Go seating, a proximity key for keyless entry, remote liftgate release, cruise control, a useful ParkView rear camera, and electronic stability control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Rear Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1ZG4MR554755.
All in price - No hidden fees or charges! o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Farquhar Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Farquhar Chrysler
2635 Trout Lake Rd, North Bay, ON P1B 7S8