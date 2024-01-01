$24,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT 2WD, ECON, REMOTE START, R/V CAM, PWR T/GATE
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT 2WD, ECON, REMOTE START, R/V CAM, PWR T/GATE
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 119,076 KM
Vehicle Description
Gorgeous fuel efficient 7 passenger minivan - Sold certified and available now.
Econ
Rear view camera
power tailgate
Power sliding doors
Remote start
7 Passenger
Bluetooth
USB port
Satellite radio
Leather interior
Heated seats
Power seats
Heated steering wheel
Dual climate control
Rear heat/air
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Heated mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing options and warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Choice Sales
Email Auto Choice Sales
Auto Choice Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-792-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000