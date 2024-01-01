Menu
Account
Sign In
LE AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. BLUETOOTH. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. DONT MISS OUT!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2021 Toyota RAV4

81,012 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. BLUETOOTH. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. BLUETOOTH. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENT

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

  1. 11199550
  2. 11199550
  3. 11199550
  4. 11199550
  5. 11199550
  6. 11199550
  7. 11199550
  8. 11199550
  9. 11199550
  10. 11199550
  11. 11199550
  12. 11199550
  13. 11199550
  14. 11199550
  15. 11199550
  16. 11199550
  17. 11199550
  18. 11199550
  19. 11199550
  20. 11199550
  21. 11199550
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
81,012KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV3MC217011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,012 KM

Vehicle Description

LE AWD!! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. BLUETOOTH. BLIND SPOT ASSIST. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. DON'T MISS OUT!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca North Bay

Used 2021 Hyundai Venue Preferred BACKUP CAM. NAV. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. 15
2021 Hyundai Venue Preferred BACKUP CAM. NAV. HEATED SEATS/WHEEL. 15" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. PWR GROUP. CRUISE. DUAL A/C. 80,651 KM $20,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 15
2017 Nissan Versa Note 1.6 SV BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 15" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. PWR GROUP. 90,241 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LT ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEAT. CAR PLAY. PWR for sale in North Bay, ON
2021 Chevrolet Malibu LT ALLOYS. HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. PWR SEAT. CAR PLAY. PWR 80,436 KM $20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca North Bay

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca North Bay

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

Call Dealer

866-385-XXXX

(click to show)

866-385-7304

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4