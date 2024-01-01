$27,255+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Equinox
LT BLUE GLOW!! BACKUP CAM. LANE ASSIST. BLIND SPOT ALERT. CRU
Location
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
866-385-7304
$27,255
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,362 KM
Vehicle Description
BLUE GLOW!! AWD! BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 17" ALLOYS. BLUETOOTH. CARPLAY. PWR SEAT. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. A/C. REMOTE START. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
866-385-7304