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2024 GMC Terrain
SLE
2024 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
866-385-7304
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
77,857KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEG0RL334018
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 260464
- Mileage 77,857 KM
Vehicle Description
???? 1.5L 4CYL All Wheel Drive GMC TERRAIN SLE 2024 Adventure-ready comfort! ????
This well-equipped GMC TERRAIN SLE delivers reliability, modern tech, and all-weather capability with only 77,658 KMs on the odometer. Perfect for families or commuters who want style and substance!
Features you'll love:
? All Wheel Drive
? Heated Seats
? Remote Start
? Apple/Android CarPlay
? Lane Change Assist
? Backup Camera
? Bluetooth Connectivity
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group
?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!
?? 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560
?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this GMC TERRAIN and more!
?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??
This well-equipped GMC TERRAIN SLE delivers reliability, modern tech, and all-weather capability with only 77,658 KMs on the odometer. Perfect for families or commuters who want style and substance!
Features you'll love:
? All Wheel Drive
? Heated Seats
? Remote Start
? Apple/Android CarPlay
? Lane Change Assist
? Backup Camera
? Bluetooth Connectivity
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group
?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!
?? 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560
?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this GMC TERRAIN and more!
?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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MyCar.ca North Bay
157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2
Call Dealer
866-385-XXXX(click to show)
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing>
MyCar.ca North Bay
866-385-7304
2024 GMC Terrain