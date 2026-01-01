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???? 1.5L 4CYL All Wheel Drive GMC TERRAIN SLE 2024 Adventure-ready comfort! ????<br><br> This well-equipped GMC TERRAIN SLE delivers reliability, modern tech, and all-weather capability with only 77,658 KMs on the odometer. Perfect for families or commuters who want style and substance!<br><br> Features youll love:<br> ? All Wheel Drive<br> ? Heated Seats<br> ? Remote Start<br> ? Apple/Android CarPlay<br> ? Lane Change Assist<br> ? Backup Camera<br> ? Bluetooth Connectivity<br> ? Air Conditioning<br> ? Cruise Control<br> ? Full Power Group<br><br> ?? NO FEES! <span>(Just pay applicable taxes.)</span><br> ?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!<br><br> ?? 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:<br> ?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199<br> ?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494<br> ?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560<br><br> ?? Visit <strong>WWW.MYCAR.CA</strong> to see this GMC TERRAIN and more!<br> ?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??

2024 GMC Terrain

77,857 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
14500531

2024 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

MyCar.ca North Bay

157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

866-385-7304

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Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
77,857KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEG0RL334018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 260464
  • Mileage 77,857 KM

Vehicle Description

???? 1.5L 4CYL All Wheel Drive GMC TERRAIN SLE 2024 Adventure-ready comfort! ????



This well-equipped GMC TERRAIN SLE delivers reliability, modern tech, and all-weather capability with only 77,658 KMs on the odometer. Perfect for families or commuters who want style and substance!



Features you'll love:

? All Wheel Drive

? Heated Seats

? Remote Start

? Apple/Android CarPlay

? Lane Change Assist

? Backup Camera

? Bluetooth Connectivity

? Air Conditioning

? Cruise Control

? Full Power Group



?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)

?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!



?? 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:

?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199

?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494

?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560



?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this GMC TERRAIN and more!

?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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157 Lakeshore Dr, North Bay, ON P1A 2B2

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866-385-7304

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$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

MyCar.ca North Bay

866-385-7304

2024 GMC Terrain