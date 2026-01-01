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The 2025 Mazda CX-5 GS continues to stand out with its clean styling, refined interior, and smooth overall feel on the road. Its the kind of SUV that balances comfort, confidence, and practicality really well, making it just as suited for commuting as it is for longer weekend drives. FEATURES: AWD, 6-speed automatic transmission, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, leatherette-trimmed seating, dual-zone climate control, power drivers seat, 10.25-inch display with Mazda Connect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, push-button start, keyless entry. Why Youll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

2025 Mazda CX-5

52,834 KM

Details Description Features

$34,729

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Mazda CX-5

GS HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO - CLEAN CARFAX!

Watch This Vehicle
14100511

2025 Mazda CX-5

GS HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL - APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO - CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6

705-476-7600

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Contact Seller

$34,729

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
52,834KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBCL7S0551724

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U7645
  • Mileage 52,834 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2025 Mazda CX-5 GS continues to stand out with its clean styling, refined interior, and smooth overall feel on the road. Its the kind of SUV that balances comfort, confidence, and practicality really well, making it just as suited for commuting as it is for longer weekend drives. FEATURES: AWD, 6-speed automatic transmission, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, leatherette-trimmed seating, dual-zone climate control, power drivers seat, 10.25-inch display with Mazda Connect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, push-button start, keyless entry.

Why You'll Want to Buy from North Bay Mazda? *The Clubhouse Commitment Pre-Owned Vehicle Program provides you with additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Clubhouse Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper, and bulb replacement, 3- year anti-theft protection to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. Clubhouse Commitment is an optional coverage which
can be purchased at time of sale for a $699 value. Pre-Owned Vehicle purchases are subject to
an adjusted price when purchasing with cash. You are eligible for Finance Pricing with a maximum down payment of 15% of listed finance price. Contact us for more details. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Clubhouse Certified Used Vehicle Inspection, and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier New and Pre-Owned vehicle
dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care. We are conveniently located at 235 Lakeshore Drive, in North Bay, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today at 705-476-7600 to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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North Bay Mazda

North Bay Mazda

235 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay, ON P1A 2B6
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$34,729

+ taxes & licensing>

North Bay Mazda

705-476-7600

2025 Mazda CX-5