<p>2005 Toyota Camry, No Accidents, Comes certified, power windows and locks, am / fm cd player, well maintained and carfax available.<br /><br /></p><p>Vehicle will be cleaned prior to booking an appointment</p><p>we apologize for the photos need to be updated</p><p>Price does not include Licensing and HST</p><p> </p>

176,700 KM

Kaizen Rent A Car

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4

647-981-0441

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
176,700KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 4T1BE32K65U069099

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,700 KM

2005 Toyota Camry, No Accidents, Comes certified, power windows and locks, am / fm cd player, well maintained and carfax available.

Vehicle will be cleaned prior to booking an appointment

we apologize for the photos need to be updated

Price does not include Licensing and HST

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty Available

Automatic Headlights

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Conventional Spare Tire

