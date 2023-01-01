$4,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2005 Toyota Camry
LE
2005 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
Kaizen Rent A Car
29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4
647-981-0441
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
176,700KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 4T1BE32K65U069099
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 176,700 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 Toyota Camry, No Accidents, Comes certified, power windows and locks, am / fm cd player, well maintained and carfax available.
Vehicle will be cleaned prior to booking an appointment
we apologize for the photos need to be updated
Price does not include Licensing and HST
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Kaizen Rent A Car
Kaizen Rent A Car
29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4
