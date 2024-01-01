Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2020 Mazda 6, no accidents, comes certified, features bluetooth, reverse camera, power windows doors and locks.</p><p>4 Cylinder engine, great on fuel. </p><p>Daily rental car, can be rented before purchase. </p><p><br />Price does not include licensing and HST. </p>

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

72,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

GS Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

GS Auto

Location

Kaizen Rent A Car

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4

647-981-0441

  1. 1707774352
  2. 1707774352
  3. 1707774352
  4. 1707774352
  5. 1707774352
  6. 1707774352
  7. 1707774352
  8. 1707774351
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$20,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
72,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JM1GL1UM1L1517542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Mazda 6, no accidents, comes certified, features bluetooth, reverse camera, power windows doors and locks.

4 Cylinder engine, great on fuel. 

Daily rental car, can be rented before purchase. 


Price does not include licensing and HST. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kaizen Rent A Car

Used 2012 Toyota Yaris 4DR SDN AUTO for sale in North York, ON
2012 Toyota Yaris 4DR SDN AUTO 223,700 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline 4Motion for sale in North York, ON
2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline 4Motion 43,500 KM $27,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD for sale in North York, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD 0 KM $27,500 + tax & lic

Email Kaizen Rent A Car

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kaizen Rent A Car

Kaizen Rent A Car

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4

Call Dealer

647-981-XXXX

(click to show)

647-981-0441

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,499

+ taxes & licensing

Kaizen Rent A Car

647-981-0441

Contact Seller
2020 Mazda MAZDA6