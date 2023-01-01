Menu
<p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Certified, in great shape for mileage and year, super fuel efficient, 4 cylinder engine price is final and firm! Price is Plus+ HST and licensing. Additional warranty can be purchased Carfax report is available</span></p>

2007 Toyota Yaris

0 KM

$4,499

+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Yaris

5dr HB Auto LE

2007 Toyota Yaris

5dr HB Auto LE

Kaizen Rent A Car

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4

647-981-0441

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
VIN JTDKT923975041638

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  Mileage 0 KM

Certified, in great shape for mileage and year, super fuel efficient, 4 cylinder engine price is final and firm! Price is Plus+ HST and licensing. Additional warranty can be purchased Carfax report is available

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty Available

Winter Tires
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Kaizen Rent A Car

Kaizen Rent A Car

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4

647-981-0441

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

Kaizen Rent A Car

647-981-0441

2007 Toyota Yaris