$4,499+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Yaris
5dr HB Auto LE
Location
Kaizen Rent A Car
29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4
647-981-0441
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$4,499
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Good Condition
VIN JTDKT923975041638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, in great shape for mileage and year, super fuel efficient, 4 cylinder engine price is final and firm! Price is Plus+ HST and licensing. Additional warranty can be purchased Carfax report is available
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Winter Tires
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
$4,499
+ taxes & licensing
