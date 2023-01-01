$28,500+ tax & licensing
$28,500
+ taxes & licensing
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
416-787-7888
2009 Ford F-350
Super Duty DRW 4WD Crew Cab 172" XL
Location
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1
416-787-7888
80,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10465527
- Stock #: B10018
- VIN: 1FTWW33R29EB10018
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,000 KM
Vehicle Description
auto air diesel 4 4 4 door certified plw salter null
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Stationary elevated idle control (SEIC)
Rear auxiliary springs
Pwr steering w/steering damper
Monobeam front axle w/coil springs
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes w/hydro-boost
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver & front passenger airbags
SOS post crash alert system
Child seat tethers on all seats
Dual electric horn
Exterior
Interval wipers
Pickup box/cargo light
Front/rear license plate brackets
Front fender vents
Interior
Remote hood release
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Colour-keyed scuff plates
Dual colour-keyed coat hooks
Belt Minder seatbelt-not-buckled chime & flashing warning light
Driver & passenger-side grab handles
Dual rear seat grab handles
Security
Passive anti-theft system (PATS) engine immobilizer
Additional Features
Trailer tow prep pkg-inc: 7-wire harness w/relays
7-way/4-way connector
Removable locking tailgate w/key lock
Front/rear dome lamps w/dual map lights
Front passenger-side/dual rear door roof ride handles
Spare tire/wheel lock
Colour-keyed safety belts w/height adjustable D-rings
72 amp/hr (650 CCA) maintenance-free battery
HD 157 amp alternator
4-tonne hydraulic jack
8' pickup box w/(4) tie-down hooks & partitionable/stackable storage
15K trailer hitch receiver w/2.5 hitch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
