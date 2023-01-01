Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Ford F-350

80,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

416-787-7888

Contact Seller
2009 Ford F-350

2009 Ford F-350

Super Duty DRW 4WD Crew Cab 172" XL

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford F-350

Super Duty DRW 4WD Crew Cab 172" XL

Location

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

  1. 10465527
  2. 10465527
  3. 10465527
  4. 10465527
  5. 10465527
  6. 10465527
  7. 10465527
  8. 10465527
  9. 10465527
  10. 10465527
  11. 10465527
Contact Seller

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
80,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10465527
  • Stock #: B10018
  • VIN: 1FTWW33R29EB10018

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

auto air diesel 4 4 4 door certified plw salter null

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Stationary elevated idle control (SEIC)
Rear auxiliary springs
Pwr steering w/steering damper
Monobeam front axle w/coil springs
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes w/hydro-boost

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver & front passenger airbags
SOS post crash alert system
Child seat tethers on all seats
Dual electric horn

Exterior

Interval wipers
Pickup box/cargo light
Front/rear license plate brackets
Front fender vents

Interior

Remote hood release
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Colour-keyed scuff plates
Dual colour-keyed coat hooks
Belt Minder seatbelt-not-buckled chime & flashing warning light
Driver & passenger-side grab handles
Dual rear seat grab handles

Security

Passive anti-theft system (PATS) engine immobilizer

Additional Features

Trailer tow prep pkg-inc: 7-wire harness w/relays
7-way/4-way connector
Removable locking tailgate w/key lock
Front/rear dome lamps w/dual map lights
Front passenger-side/dual rear door roof ride handles
Spare tire/wheel lock
Colour-keyed safety belts w/height adjustable D-rings
72 amp/hr (650 CCA) maintenance-free battery
HD 157 amp alternator
4-tonne hydraulic jack
8' pickup box w/(4) tie-down hooks & partitionable/stackable storage
15K trailer hitch receiver w/2.5 hitch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

2009 Ford F-350 Supe...
 80,000 KM
$28,500 + tax & lic
2008 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 200,000 KM
$4,900 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Expre...
 100,000 KM
$29,500 + tax & lic

Email A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

Call Dealer

416-787-XXXX

(click to show)

416-787-7888

Alternate Numbers
416-428-7411
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory