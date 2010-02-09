$24,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Express
Commercial Cutaway 3500 Van 159"
2017 Chevrolet Express
Commercial Cutaway 3500 Van 159"
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1
416-787-7888
$24,500
+ taxes & licensing
450,000KM
Used
VIN 1GB3GSCF6H1340297
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 450,000 KM
auto air condition power windows power lock certified one year warranty power train
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Transmission oil cooler
GVWR
Incomplete vehicle certification
Power Options
Power
Interior
CUP HOLDERS
oil life monitor
Theft-deterrent system
Heater and defogger with front and side window defoggers
Suspension
Suspension
Trim
Grille
Safety
Brake/transmission shift interlock for automatic transmissions
Additional Features
Steering
Exhaust
10
All Windows
Floor Covering
battery
voltmeter
average speed
fuel level
CLOTH
average fuel economy
alternator
BUMPER
Visors
MIRRORS
ENGINE
brakes
External
engine hours
oil life
Assist handle
Air Bag Deactivation Switch
Lighting
Instrumentation
4-wheel antilock
Glass
driver and front passenger
front passenger
4-wheel disc
odometer with trip odometer
150 amps
Frame
aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Rear axle
Wipers
Cold Climate Package includes engine block heater
Headliner
Body
analog with speedometer
frontal
STANDARD
Warning tones
Solar-Ray light-tinted
3 on the engine console cover
ladder-type
Fuel tank capacity
engine temperature and oil pressure
License plate kit
NB and ON. Available for vehicles shipped to AB
SK and YT.)
front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar
rear hypoid drive axle with multi-leaf springs
headlamp on and key-in-ignition
front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers
passenger-side
Padded
Black composite with single rectangular halogen headlamps (Not available with (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package.)
over driver and passenger
Flasher
heavy duty light emitting diode (LED)
outside delete (Not available with (5Q7) Upfitter option Blank Sail Panel Delete when ordered with (YF2) Ambulance Package.)
Black rubberized-vinyl front
fuel used
ice warning
interior with dome light and door handle-activated switches
050 lbs. (4559 kg) GVWR or (JFF) 10
600 cold-cranking amps maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
mid-frame and approximately 33 gallons (124.9L)
front painted Black with step-pad (Deleted when (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package is ordered.)
front (Included for vehicles shipped to BC
Driver Information Centre includes fuel range
tachometer and maintenance reminders
Vortec 4.8L V8 (285 hp [212.5 kW] @ 5400 rpm
295 lb-ft of torque [398.3 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (Requires (C4M) 9900 lbs. (4490 kg) GVWR
(9N2) 10
100 lbs (4581 kg) GVWR. Not available with (YF2) Ambulance Package
(YF1) RV Package
(ANC) Shuttle Bus Package
(B3D) School Bus Package or (C7N) 12
300 lbs. (5579 kg) GVWR. Not available with (ENC) HVAC system auxiliary rear heat provisions. Includes external engine oil cooler. Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
3.73 Ratio (Requires (9N2) 10
050 lbs. (4559 kg) GVWR or (C7N) 12
300 lbs. (5579 kg) GVWR or (YF2) Ambulance Package. Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
050 lbs. (4559 kg) (Requires (R05) dual rear wheel configuration. Not available with (YF1) RV Package or (R04) single rear wheel combination. Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1
2017 Chevrolet Express