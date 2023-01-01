Menu
2010 Ford Econoline

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

416-787-7888

2010 Ford Econoline

2010 Ford Econoline

Cargo Van E-350 SUPER DUTY COMMERCIAL

2010 Ford Econoline

Cargo Van E-350 SUPER DUTY COMMERCIAL

Location

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10495140
  • Stock #: A60622
  • VIN: 1FTSE3EL1ADA60622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # A60622
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

auto air electric generator 110vand220v roof rage certified excellent condition null

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr steering
Transmission oil cooler
120-amp alternator
Electronic throttle control
HD front/rear shock absorbers
Battery saver feature
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
2 ton jack *Not included if spare tire & wheel delete is ordered*
Semi-float rear suspension
Twin I-beam front suspension

Interior

Tilt Steering Column
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
ash tray
Black plastic stepwell pads
Driver & front passenger A-pillar interior grab handle
Courtesy light switches on all doors

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dual note electric horn
Child tethers on designated seating positions

Exterior

Interval windshield wipers
Hinged 60/40 side cargo doors

Additional Features

(3) cupholders
LT245/75R16E all-season BSW tires
9500# GVWR
5.4L SOHC EFI V8 FLEX FUEL ENGINE
138 wheelbase
Slimline engine cover console w/dual bin stowage
centre & rear cargo
Handling pkg-inc: front stabilizer bar
Lights-inc: front dome
Modified vehicle wiring kit & system -inc: under hood powertrain circuit tap-ins including pwr takeoff functions & vehicle speed output
modified vehicle connections for customized wiring harness provisions
extended CHMSL takeout length
extended mid speaker takeout length and courtesy lamp override jumper

