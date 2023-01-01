$4,499+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport
Location
Kaizen Rent A Car
29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4
647-981-0441
Sold As Is
$4,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 213,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Mazda 3 ,Manual Transmission, lots of features. Selling As-is price is plus hst and licensing and firm on this vehicle safety certificate can be purchased for an additional $1095 Additional warranty can be purchased Carfax report is available We must disclose what an AS IS sale means: “This vehicle is being sold “as is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
Vehicle Features
