2012 Chevrolet Express
Commercial Cutaway 3500 159" WB
Location
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1
416-787-7888
Used
VIN 1GB3G3CG9C1159864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 159864
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
auto air condition excellent condition certified ready to work trailer two
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
GVWR
Safety
Child Safety Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Options
Power
Windows
Tinted
Powertrain
engine temp
Interior
oil life monitor
Electronic immobilizer
Heater
Convenience
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer
Exterior
Headlights
Trim
Grille
Additional Features
Rear
Steering
SUNSHADES
Floor Covering
Oil pressure
battery
voltmeter
bumpers
fuel level
CLOTH
alternator
POWER OUTLETS
MIRRORS
brakes
turn signals
odometer w/trip odometer
Front
Assist handle
horn
Theft Deterrent
Lighting
Defogger
Glass
Windshield wipers and washers
front passenger
Axle
solar-ray
standard body
armrests
license plate
Steering wheel and column
moulded plastic
reflectors
variable intermittent
3.73 RATIO
Headliner
Top tether
Window
maintenance-free w/rundown protection & retained accessory pwr
HD
Warning tones
front and side windows
SEATING ARRANGEMENT
side view
FRONT MOUNTING PROVISIONS
BLACK RUBBERIZED-VINYL
PAINTED BLACK
FULL-LENGTH
105 amps
Flasher
single note
single halogen
side marker
two auxiliary outlets
on doors
four wheel antilock
four wheel disc
colour-keyed vinyl
painted black w/step pad
combination parking/direction/hazard -inc: wiring for rear lights
delete (No outside mirror will be provided unless optional mirror is ordered)
two passenger seating
headlights on and key-in-ignition
front & side defog
dome light -inc: door actuated switches
600 cold cranking amps
single halogen w/auto lamp control
black vinyl wheel w/energy-absorbing steering column
4536 kg (10000 lb)
