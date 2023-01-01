Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 GMC Savana 3500

260,000 KM

Details Description

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

416-787-7888

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Savana 3500

2012 GMC Savana 3500

High Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Savana 3500

High Roof

Location

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

  1. 1679438767
  2. 1679438771
  3. 1679438775
  4. 1679438778
  5. 1679438782
  6. 1679438786
  7. 1679438792
  8. 1679438800
  9. 1679438808
  10. 1679438815
  11. 1679438821
  12. 1679438828
  13. 1679438833
  14. 1679438846
  15. 1679438857
  16. 1679438866
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
260,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9746659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 260,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 GMC Savana 3500, extended, high roof, double heat and air condition, automatic, 4.8 gas, cruise control, 260000 kms, ladder rack side, arrow sign, excellent for motorhome, service truck and moving, certified, excellent condition, asking $16,500

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

2012 GMC Savana 3500...
 260,000 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic
2004 Sterling Acterr...
 100,000 KM
$69,500 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 181,000 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic

Email A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

Call Dealer

416-787-XXXX

(click to show)

416-787-7888

Alternate Numbers
416-428-7411
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory