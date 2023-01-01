$16,500+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Savana 3500
High Roof
Location
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
260,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9746659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 260,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 GMC Savana 3500, extended, high roof, double heat and air condition, automatic, 4.8 gas, cruise control, 260000 kms, ladder rack side, arrow sign, excellent for motorhome, service truck and moving, certified, excellent condition, asking $16,500
