$16,980+ tax & licensing
$16,980
+ taxes & licensing
AutoPluto
888-507-5798
2012 Jeep Wrangler
4WD 2dr Sport
Location
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
199,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9502351
- Stock #: 154027
- VIN: 1C4AJWAG4CL181400
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 199,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Automatic
4×4
