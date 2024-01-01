Menu
We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/
To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing.

AUTO REV
4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B 4459 Chesswood Dr
Toronto, ON
M3J 2C2 T: (416)636-7776
EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM Monday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Tuesday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Wednesday:      10:00 AM – 6:30 PM Thursday:          10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Friday:               10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Saturdays:         10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Sundays:                       CLOSED

2012 Volkswagen Golf

122,000 KM

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Golf

DEALER MAINTAIN,2 DOOR COUPE.0 CLAIM,SUB SYSTEM

2012 Volkswagen Golf

DEALER MAINTAIN,2 DOOR COUPE.0 CLAIM,SUB SYSTEM

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

  1. 1714499596
  2. 1714499596
  3. 1714499596
Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

122,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WVWFV7AJ7CW043473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. 

 

AUTO REV

4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B

4459 Chesswood Dr

Toronto, ON

M3J 2C2

 

T: (416)636-7776

EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM

 

Monday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Tuesday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Wednesday:      10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Thursday:          10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Friday:               10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Saturdays:         10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sundays:                       CLOSED

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

