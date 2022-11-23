Menu
2013 Audi Q5

167,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Dynasty Auto Selection

416-645-0196

2.0L Premium Navigation/Panoramic Sunroof/Leather

Location

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

167,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9383650
  • Stock #: 082494
  • VIN: WA1LFCFP3DA082494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***FREE 2 YR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH EVERY VEHICLE PURCHASE***2.0T PREMIUM AWD!!!NAVIGATION,BLK/BLK LEATHER,PANO SUNROOF, ONLY 167.000KM,FOR $15.995.

Interested in this vehicle? We offer financing for all credits, Good or Bad. Want to know if you are approved? Get started with your finance application through our SECURED application page. Click HERE to get started. A representative from Dynasty Auto Selection will contact you to let you know if you are approved. For more information email dynastycars@gmail.com or call us today at 1 416-645-0196. Our Vehicle Certification is available for only $995.00 that includes Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing and 1-month warranty for every safety item! If not certified as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle deemed to be not drivable, when not certified. Dynasty Auto Selection excels in assisting clients find the vehicle they desire. We take the extra step to disclose all information regarding any vehicle in stock with full transparency before taking the next step to purchase. This is done to ensure you have a full understanding of the vehicle you are buying. Before displaying any vehicle, we have them go through a Pre-Sale and Post-Sale inspection at the auction to ensure they are mechanically fit and sound. For your own peace of mind, you always have the choice to inspect our vehicles through your preferred mechanic. Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve: Vehicle Certification (Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing, and 1-month warranty for every safety item) available for $995.00 Free Carfax History Report Certified In-house Mechanic Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty Available (See below) Financing with rates starting as low as 6.9% APR *Terms and Conditions May Apply* We Accept Trade-ins and save you money on the difference Dynasty Auto Selection takes pride in delivering their promises and keeping new and returning clients happy within 20 years of being in the Used Car industry. Our indoor showroom displays over 300 vehicles with various brands to choose from; Audi, Volvo, Acura, BMW, Lexus, Mercedes, Honda, Cadillac, Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Infiniti and much more. We are located in North York, Ontario at 2424 Finch Ave West, Unit 1, North York, ON M9M 2E3 *Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty* Dynasty Auto Selection has been partnered with Lubrico Warranty in the last 20 years. Lubrico Warranty has nearly 40 years of providing mechanical breakdown protection to hundreds of thousands of car buyers since 1977. Over 2,500 repair centers to protect customers from unforeseen repair expenses. No Claims made within your term? You can Double Your Term! Certified Power-train Plus Coverage: 24 month/Unlimited km Power-train 3 month/Unlimited km Comprehensive 36 month/60,000 km Power-train 6 month/10,000 km Comprehensive 48 month/80,000 km Power-train 12 month/20,000 km Comprehensive Call our sales team at 1 416 -645-0196 for more information on Lubrico Warranty

Vehicle Features

SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
Privacy Glass
LED Taillights
Front fog lights
PWR TAILGATE
Retained accessory pwr
outside temp display
60/40 split folding rear seats
Electronic cruise control
Alarm system w/immobilizer
4-wheel anti-lock brake system
Rear door child safety locks
quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
Electromechanical parking brake
Front & rear ventilated disc brakes
2.0L TFSI turbocharged I4 engine
Tilt & telescopic manually adjustable steering column
Front & rear bumpers painted in body colour
BLUETOOTH PHONE PREP
front & rear reading lights
radio/telephone display
3-zone automatic climate control
Dual sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Aluminum door sills
Leather-wrapped gearshift knob
Rear centre armrest w/cupholders
Trailer hitch preparation
Front & rear carpet floor mats
Antenna integrated into rear window
235/65R18 all-season tires
Rain sensing speed sensitive wipers
Auto-blink turn signal indicator
Bright aluminum trim around side windows
Exposed dual exhaust tailpipes w/polished round section
Storage nets on front seat backs
4-spoke multifunction leather-wrapped steering wheel
Pwr windows w/rear window lockout
Electric rear window defogger w/automatic timed shut off
Interior fade in/out lighting
Electronic rear brake force distribution
Electronic stabilization program w/hydraulic brake assist
Front passenger occupant detection for air bag
ISOFIX & upper rear child safety seat anchors
active auto check system w/speed warning device
digital speed display
stabilizer bar & separate gas-charged coil springs/shock absorbers
Aluminum roof rails w/crossbars
High gloss exterior trim
Temporary inflatable spare tire w/attached compressor
Aluminum satellite interior trim
8-speed Tiptronic auto transmission
Fully galvanized steel unibody construction w/aluminum hood & tailgate
Fully independent trapezoidal-link rear suspension -inc: stabilizer bar & separate gas-charged coil springs/shock absorbers
Servotronic speed sensitive pwr steering
Driver & front passenger advanced dual-stage air bag supplemental restraints
Dual front seat-mounted side thorax air bags
Front & rear SIDEGUARD head protection curtain air bags
Parking system w/rear sensors
All position three-point safety belts -inc: auto pretensioning
height adjustable upper mounts
force limiters for front seating positions
pictogram display for open door & deck lid
efficiency program
Five-link front suspension -inc: upper & lower control arms
Driver information system w/trip computer -inc: colour display

