Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;>****As per OMVIC regulations and MTO: This vehicle is not drivable and not in road worthy condition unless safety certified.  </p><p style=text-align: center;>Safety Certification is available for $695. Inquire about our wide range of safety certification services and maintenance products we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve. </p><p style=text-align: center;>Financing Products & Services are also Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C </p><p style=text-align: center;>Prices are subject to finance purchases only. Cash purchase prices may vary and may be higher by $1000 or more on select vehicles.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p style=text-align: center;>*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free. </p><p style=text-align: center;>Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs! </p><p style=text-align: center;>At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you! </p>

2013 Ford F-150

75,794 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Ford F-150

2WD Reg Cab 126" STX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

2WD Reg Cab 126" STX

Location

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

416-398-8899

  1. 1708708986
  2. 1708708974
  3. 1708708988
  4. 1708708986
  5. 1708708977
  6. 1708708968
  7. 1708708972
  8. 1708708979
  9. 1708709058
  10. 1708709069
  11. 1708709064
  12. 1708709056
  13. 1708709066
  14. 1708709061
  15. 1708709071
  16. 1708709052
  17. 1708709116
  18. 1708709115
  19. 1708709111
  20. 1708709118
  21. 1708709125
  22. 1708709121
  23. 1708709124
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
75,794KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTMF1CM7DKE67835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 75,794 KM

Vehicle Description

****As per OMVIC regulations and MTO: "This vehicle is not drivable and not in road worthy condition unless safety certified.  

Safety Certification is available for $695." Inquire about our wide range of safety certification services and maintenance products we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve. 

Financing Products & Services are also Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C 

Prices are subject to finance purchases only. Cash purchase prices may vary and may be higher by $1000 or more on select vehicles.

 

 

*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free. 

Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs! 

At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From YorkTown Motors

Used 2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD | NO ACCIDENTS | REAR HEADREST DVD for sale in North York, ON
2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD | NO ACCIDENTS | REAR HEADREST DVD 109,376 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-150 2WD Reg Cab 126
2013 Ford F-150 2WD Reg Cab 126" STX 75,794 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Express 1500 135
2010 Chevrolet Express 1500 135" 216,704 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email YorkTown Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-8899

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150