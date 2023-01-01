Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford F-450

378,943 KM

Details Description Features

$45,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,000

+ taxes & licensing

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

416-787-7888

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-450

2013 Ford F-450

Super Duty DRW 4WD Crew Cab 176" WB 60" CA XL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-450

Super Duty DRW 4WD Crew Cab 176" WB 60" CA XL

Location

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

  1. 10501209
  2. 10501209
  3. 10501209
  4. 10501209
  5. 10501209
  6. 10501209
  7. 10501209
  8. 10501209
  9. 10501209
  10. 10501209
Contact Seller

$45,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
378,943KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10501209
  • Stock #: B66259
  • VIN: 1FD0W4HTXDEB66259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 378,943 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford F-450 for sale by dealer, 4 door, 4x4, 6.7 diesel, 10 ft aluminum chipper dump box, certified, 370,000 kms, $45,000, financing available. Contact Abraham at 416-428-7411, A and A Truck Sale, 916 Caledonia Rd, Toronto.



null

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
SOS post crash alert system
Dual-note electric horn
Colour-coordinated 3-point safety belts w/front outboard height adjustment
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes w/hydro boost

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
(2) front tow hooks
HD gas shock absorbers
Manual transfer case & hubs
Mono-beam front axle w/coil spring suspension
Pwr steering w/steering damper
Rear aux springs

Interior

Inside Hood Release
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Colour-coordinated moulded cloth headliner
Dual colour-coordinated coat hooks
Colour-coordinated scuff plates

Exterior

Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Underhood service light
Front fender vents
Dual beam jewel effect headlamps
ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS

Additional Features

Front/rear dual map lights
Dual front & rear grab handles
Child tethers on rear passenger seats
Door activated dome lamp w/delay
I/P switch operation
7-wire trailer tow harness w/relays
blunt cut & labeled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

2010 Ford Econoline ...
 155,000 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 2WD ...
 220,000 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2015 Isuzu NQR DSL C...
 70,000 KM
$55,000 + tax & lic

Email A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

Call Dealer

416-787-XXXX

(click to show)

416-787-7888

Alternate Numbers
416-428-7411
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory