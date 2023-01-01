$45,000+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-450
Super Duty DRW 4WD Crew Cab 176" WB 60" CA XL
Location
A & A Truck Sale Ltd.
916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1
416-787-7888
378,943KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10501209
- Stock #: B66259
- VIN: 1FD0W4HTXDEB66259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 378,943 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Ford F-450 for sale by dealer, 4 door, 4x4, 6.7 diesel, 10 ft aluminum chipper dump box, certified, 370,000 kms, $45,000, financing available. Contact Abraham at 416-428-7411, A and A Truck Sale, 916 Caledonia Rd, Toronto.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
SOS post crash alert system
Dual-note electric horn
Colour-coordinated 3-point safety belts w/front outboard height adjustment
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes w/hydro boost
Mechanical
Limited Slip Differential
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
(2) front tow hooks
HD gas shock absorbers
Manual transfer case & hubs
Mono-beam front axle w/coil spring suspension
Pwr steering w/steering damper
Rear aux springs
Interior
Inside Hood Release
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Colour-coordinated moulded cloth headliner
Dual colour-coordinated coat hooks
Colour-coordinated scuff plates
Exterior
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Underhood service light
Front fender vents
Dual beam jewel effect headlamps
ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
Additional Features
Front/rear dual map lights
Dual front & rear grab handles
Child tethers on rear passenger seats
Door activated dome lamp w/delay
I/P switch operation
7-wire trailer tow harness w/relays
blunt cut & labeled
