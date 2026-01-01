$8,450+ taxes & licensing
2013 Honda Civic
EX
2013 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd
100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2
905-782-2676
Certified
$8,450
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 196,038 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable sedan that's perfect for getting you around town? Look no further than this 2013 Honda Civic EX for $8,450 with a safety standard certificate. Heated seats, sunroof, backup camera, and Bluetooth connectivity. Carfax available.
HST & licensing/registration fees ARE EXTRA.
Call to book your appointment at (416) 7425095. Business hours: Monday to Friday, 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 2p. 100 Turbine Drive, Unit 1 North York (Weston/Steeles)
OMVIC registered.
FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE, a proud member. Buy with confidence today.
*The vehicle was in a collision*
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
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Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-782-2676
Alternate Numbers416-727-6835
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905-782-2676