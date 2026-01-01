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<p><span style=font-family: trebuchet ms, geneva, sans-serif;><strong>Looking for a reliable sedan thats perfect for getting you around town? Look no further than this 2013 Honda Civic EX for $8,450 with a safety standard certificate. Heated seats, sunroof, backup camera, and Bluetooth connectivity. Carfax available. </strong></span></p><p><span style=font-family: trebuchet ms, geneva, sans-serif;><strong>HST & licensing/registration fees ARE EXTRA.</strong></span></p><p><span style=font-family: trebuchet ms, geneva, sans-serif;><strong>Call to book your appointment at (416) 7425095. Business hours: Monday to Friday, 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 2p. 100 Turbine Drive, Unit 1 North York (Weston/Steeles)</strong></span></p><p><span style=font-family: trebuchet ms, geneva, sans-serif;><strong>OMVIC registered.</strong></span></p><p><span style=font-family: trebuchet ms, geneva, sans-serif;><strong>FARFANS AUTO SERVICE, a proud member. Buy with confidence today. </strong></span></p><p><span style=font-family: trebuchet ms, geneva, sans-serif;><strong>*The vehicle was in a collision*</strong></span></p>

2013 Honda Civic

196,038 KM

Details Description Features

$8,450

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle
14518054

2013 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

905-782-2676

  1. 1785350274551
  2. 1785350275201
  3. 1785350275669
  4. 1785350276132
  5. 1785350276725
  6. 1785350277400
  7. 1785350277944
  8. 1785350278420
  9. 1785350278923
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
196,038KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F52DH025407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,038 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable sedan that's perfect for getting you around town? Look no further than this 2013 Honda Civic EX for $8,450 with a safety standard certificate. Heated seats, sunroof, backup camera, and Bluetooth connectivity. Carfax available. 

HST & licensing/registration fees ARE EXTRA.

Call to book your appointment at (416) 7425095. Business hours: Monday to Friday, 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 2p. 100 Turbine Drive, Unit 1 North York (Weston/Steeles)

OMVIC registered.

FARFAN'S AUTO SERVICE, a proud member. Buy with confidence today. 

*The vehicle was in a collision*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

Call Dealer

905-782-XXXX

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905-782-2676

Alternate Numbers
416-727-6835
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$8,450

+ taxes & licensing>

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

905-782-2676

2013 Honda Civic