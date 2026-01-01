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2013 Kia Rio
LX+
2013 Kia Rio
LX+
Location
Meero Auto Sales & Services
81 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8
416-990-9785
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
194,426KM
As Is Condition
VIN KNADM4A30D6220860
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 194,426 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Steel Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Meero Auto Sales & Services
81 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8
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416-990-XXXX(click to show)
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Meero Auto Sales & Services
416-990-9785
2013 Kia Rio