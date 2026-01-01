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Used 2013 Kia Rio LX+ for sale in North York, ON

2013 Kia Rio

194,426 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Kia Rio

LX+

Watch This Vehicle
14443357

2013 Kia Rio

LX+

Location

Meero Auto Sales & Services

81 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8

416-990-9785

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Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
194,426KM
As Is Condition
VIN KNADM4A30D6220860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,426 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Steel Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Meero Auto Sales & Services

Meero Auto Sales & Services

81 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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416-990-9785

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Meero Auto Sales & Services

416-990-9785

2013 Kia Rio