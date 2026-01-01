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<p dir=ltr>We finance all types of credit. </p><p dir=ltr>Visit<a href=https://autorevinc.ca/financing/> https://autorevinc.ca/financing/</a></p><p dir=ltr>To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 7.99%. OAC.*High risk rates vary. </p><p dir=ltr>You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. </p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>Auto Rev Inc.</p><p dir=ltr>4457B Chesswood Dr</p><p dir=ltr>& 4459 Chesswood Dr</p><p dir=ltr>Toronto, ON</p><p dir=ltr>M3J 2C2 </p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>T: (416)636-7776</p><p dir=ltr>EMAIL: autorevinc@gmail.com </p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>Hours of Operation</p><p dir=ltr>Weekdays 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM</p><p dir=ltr>Saturdays  10:00 AM - 5:00 PM</p><p dir=ltr>SUNDAYS CLOSED</p>

2013 MINI Cooper Convertible

127,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 MINI Cooper Convertible

CONVERTIBLE,ALL SERVICE RECORDS.AUTO

Watch This Vehicle
14098756

2013 MINI Cooper Convertible

CONVERTIBLE,ALL SERVICE RECORDS.AUTO

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

  1. 1778782671520
  2. 1778782671998
  3. 1778782672434
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
127,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWZN3C55DT568232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 68232
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We finance all types of credit. 

Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 7.99%. OAC.*High risk rates vary. 

You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. 

 

Auto Rev Inc.

4457B Chesswood Dr

& 4459 Chesswood Dr

Toronto, ON

M3J 2C2 

 

T: (416)636-7776

EMAIL: autorevinc@gmail.com 

 

Hours of Operation

Weekdays 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Saturdays  10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

SUNDAYS CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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416-636-XXXX

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416-636-7776

Alternate Numbers
416-828-0075
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+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2013 MINI Cooper Convertible