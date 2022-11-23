Menu
2013 Toyota Highlander

161,000 KM

Details

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dynasty Auto Selection

416-645-0196

2013 Toyota Highlander

2013 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID Limited AWD Navigation/Sunroof/Camera

2013 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID Limited AWD Navigation/Sunroof/Camera

Location

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

416-645-0196

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

161,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9383665
  Stock #: 011200
  VIN: JTEDC3EH8D2011200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 011200
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Top of the line!!!Hybrid Engine,AWD,Navigation,Rear View Camera,Sunroof,Pearl White/Black Leather,7 Passenger,161.000 Km,For Only 23.995

Interested in this vehicle? We offer financing for all credits, Good or Bad. Want to know if you are approved? Get started with your finance application through our SECURED application page. Click HERE to get started. A representative from Dynasty Auto Selection will contact you to let you know if you are approved. For more information email dynastycars@gmail.com or call us today at 1 416-645-0196. Our Vehicle Certification is available for only $995.00 that includes Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing and 1-month warranty for every safety item! If not certified as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle deemed to be not drivable, when not certified. Dynasty Auto Selection excels in assisting clients find the vehicle they desire. We take the extra step to disclose all information regarding any vehicle in stock with full transparency before taking the next step to purchase. This is done to ensure you have a full understanding of the vehicle you are buying. Before displaying any vehicle, we have them go through a Pre-Sale and Post-Sale inspection at the auction to ensure they are mechanically fit and sound. For your own peace of mind, you always have the choice to inspect our vehicles through your preferred mechanic. Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve: Vehicle Certification (Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing, and 1-month warranty for every safety item) available for $995.00 Free Carfax History Report Certified In-house Mechanic Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty Available (See below) Financing with rates starting as low as 6.9% APR *Terms and Conditions May Apply* We Accept Trade-ins and save you money on the difference Dynasty Auto Selection takes pride in delivering their promises and keeping new and returning clients happy within 20 years of being in the Used Car industry. Our indoor showroom displays over 300 vehicles with various brands to choose from; Audi, Volvo, Acura, BMW, Lexus, Mercedes, Honda, Cadillac, Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Infiniti and much more. We are located in North York, Ontario at 2424 Finch Ave West, Unit 1, North York, ON M9M 2E3 *Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty* Dynasty Auto Selection has been partnered with Lubrico Warranty in the last 20 years. Lubrico Warranty has nearly 40 years of providing mechanical breakdown protection to hundreds of thousands of car buyers since 1977. Over 2,500 repair centers to protect customers from unforeseen repair expenses. No Claims made within your term? You can Double Your Term! Certified Power-train Plus Coverage: 24 month/Unlimited km Power-train 3 month/Unlimited km Comprehensive 36 month/60,000 km Power-train 6 month/10,000 km Comprehensive 48 month/80,000 km Power-train 12 month/20,000 km Comprehensive Call our sales team at 1 416 -645-0196 for more information on Lubrico Warranty

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
woodgrain trim
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Digital clock
EXTERIOR TEMP GAUGE
Illuminated Entry System
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Retained accessory pwr
Front/rear cup holders
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Front centre console box
Coat hooks
Pwr windows w/driver side auto down
Simulated Leather Door Trim
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Overhead sunglasses storage
aux input jack
Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls
Tilt/telescoping steering wheel
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
Multi-info display
Door courtesy lights
Cargo area tie-down rings & shopping bag hooks
Vertically-adjustable headrests for all positions
Carpeted interior w/carpeted floor mats
Accessory 12V pwr outlet
3rd row 50/50 split bench seat w/flat-folding seatback
40/20/40 split-fold reclining/sliding 2nd row bench seat w/removable centre console
Rear Spoiler
Tonneau Cover
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE W/ALLOY WHEEL
Fog Lamps
Rear Privacy Glass
High solar energy absorbing window glass
Automatic halogen headlamps
Front & rear splash guards
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
P245/55R19 all-season tires
Folding pwr heated mirrors w/puddle lamps
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Child protection rear door locks
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front/rear roll-sensing head/side-curtain airbags
3-point lap/shoulder safety belts for all seating positions
Front seatbelt pre-tensioners/force-limiters
Driver/front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor
Transmission Cooler
Push Button Start
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
gas shock absorbers
Front tow hook
HD battery
Integrated regenerative braking system
Anti-vibration subframe
Pwr ventilated front & rear disc brakes
4-wheel independent MacPherson strut suspension w/coil springs
Electronically-controlled hydraulic braking system
On-demand electronic four wheel drive
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Bluetooth Capability
coolant temp
dual trip odometer
PWR TILT/SLIDING MOONROOF
starter
driver pwr lumbar
USB Input
alternator & heater
Silver painted roof rails w/crossbars
Voice-activated DVD-based navigation system
3.5 LCD display
Instrumentation -inc: Optitron gauges
19 aluminum alloy wheels w/locks
3-zone front/rear automatic air conditioning w/cabin air filter
brake assist BA
pwr meter
4-wheel anti-lock braking system ABS -inc: electronic brake force distribution EBD
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 hybrid engine -inc: variable-valve timing w/intelligence VVT-i
Continuously-variable transmission ECVT -inc: pwr split device
Premium JBL AM/FM stereo w/4-disc in-dash CD/MP3/WMA changer -inc: 9 speakers
Perforated leather heated front bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr driver/4-way pwr passenger

Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

