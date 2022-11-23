$12,999+ tax & licensing
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kaizen Car Sales
647-981-0441
2014 Honda Civic
2014 Honda Civic
4dr Cvt Lx
Location
Kaizen Car Sales
29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4
647-981-0441
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
137,550KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9353740
- VIN: 2HGFB2F4XEH022313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,550 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Honda Civic
Interior Options: Heated Seats, Power Windows, Bluetooth/Auxilary.
In great condition service records available, well maintained
Carfax report: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=D600gnD0ldUPs1KmqHjQ+9vlyzYyvSbw
Financing and warranty available
Contact us if you are interested.
647 981 0441
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kaizen Car Sales
29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4