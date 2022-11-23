Menu
2014 Honda Civic

137,550 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kaizen Car Sales

647-981-0441

2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

4dr Cvt Lx

2014 Honda Civic

4dr Cvt Lx

Location

Kaizen Car Sales

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4

647-981-0441

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

137,550KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9353740
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F4XEH022313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,550 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Honda Civic

Interior Options: Heated Seats, Power Windows, Bluetooth/Auxilary. 

In great condition service records available, well maintained

Carfax report:  https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=D600gnD0ldUPs1KmqHjQ+9vlyzYyvSbw

 

Financing and warranty available

Contact us if you are interested. 

647 981 0441

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection

