<p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>2014 Honda CRV comes Certified with 3 months warranty included its in great shape, winter ready with KEYLESS REMOTE STARTER also comes with 8 Rims and Tires (all season and snow). Tons of maintenance records, serviced at Honda. Features bluetooth, reverse camera, power windows and doors and much more. Price is PLUS hst and licensing.</span></p>

2014 Honda CR-V

298,200 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Kaizen Rent A Car

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4

647-981-0441

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

298,200KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H56EH107471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 298,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Honda CRV comes Certified with 3 months warranty included its in great shape, winter ready with KEYLESS REMOTE STARTER also comes with 8 Rims and Tires (all season and snow). Tons of maintenance records, serviced at Honda. Features bluetooth, reverse camera, power windows and doors and much more. Price is PLUS hst and licensing.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

