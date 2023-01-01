$9,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V
AWD 5dr EX
Location
Kaizen Rent A Car
29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4
647-981-0441
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 298,200 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Honda CRV comes Certified with 3 months warranty included its in great shape, winter ready with KEYLESS REMOTE STARTER also comes with 8 Rims and Tires (all season and snow). Tons of maintenance records, serviced at Honda. Features bluetooth, reverse camera, power windows and doors and much more. Price is PLUS hst and licensing.
Kaizen Rent A Car
647-981-0441