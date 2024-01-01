$9,250+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Forte Koup
SX LUXURY AUTO
2014 Kia Forte Koup
SX LUXURY AUTO
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
416-271-9996
Certified
$9,250
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 168,760 KM
Vehicle Description
MINT LOW MILEAGE 2014 KIA FORTE KOUP TURBO FOR SALE!!! BEAUTIFUL LITTLE CAR WITH ALL THE OPTIONS, FACTORY NAVIGATION, RETRACTABLE SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, 17" ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES, 2ND SET OF WINTER TIRES, PROXIMITY KEY (2KEYS), AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR $9,250 + TAX !! IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE OR WOULD LIKE A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 6 4 7 8 6 2 7 9 0 4
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.
Email Auto Resale Inc.
Auto Resale Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-271-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-271-9996