MINT LOW MILEAGE 2014 KIA FORTE KOUP TURBO FOR SALE!!! BEAUTIFUL LITTLE CAR WITH ALL THE OPTIONS, FACTORY NAVIGATION, RETRACTABLE SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, 17 ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES, 2ND SET OF WINTER TIRES, PROXIMITY KEY (2KEYS), AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR $9,250 + TAX !! IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE OR WOULD LIKE A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 6 4 7 8 6 2 7 9 0 4

2014 Kia Forte Koup

168,760 KM

$9,250

+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Forte Koup

SX LUXURY AUTO

2014 Kia Forte Koup

SX LUXURY AUTO

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,250

+ taxes & licensing

168,760KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFZ6A38E5251559

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 168,760 KM

MINT LOW MILEAGE 2014 KIA FORTE KOUP TURBO FOR SALE!!! BEAUTIFUL LITTLE CAR WITH ALL THE OPTIONS, FACTORY NAVIGATION, RETRACTABLE SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, 17" ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES, 2ND SET OF WINTER TIRES, PROXIMITY KEY (2KEYS), AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR $9,250 + TAX !! IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE OR WOULD LIKE A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 6 4 7 8 6 2 7 9 0 4

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
416-271-9996

$9,250

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

2014 Kia Forte Koup