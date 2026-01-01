Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer SE for sale in North York, ON

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

197,108 KM

Details Features

$5,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14403208

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

Location

Carview Motors

978 Roselawn Ave, North York, ON M6B 1C1

416-665-1000

  1. 14403208
  2. 14403208
  3. 14403208
  4. 14403208
  5. 14403208
  6. 14403208
  7. 14403208
  8. 14403208
  9. 14403208
  10. 14403208
  11. 14403208
  12. 14403208
  13. 14403208
  14. 14403208
  15. 14403208
Contact Seller

$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
197,108KM
VIN JA32V2FW1EU601773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 300887
  • Mileage 197,108 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carview Motors

Used 2019 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in North York, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla LE 143,673 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Acura RDX A-Spec for sale in North York, ON
2019 Acura RDX A-Spec 117,581 KM $18,888 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Acura Integra Elite A-Spec for sale in North York, ON
2025 Acura Integra Elite A-Spec 10,252 KM $28,888 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

978 Roselawn Ave, North York, ON M6B 1C1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer