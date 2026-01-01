$5,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE
Location
Carview Motors
978 Roselawn Ave, North York, ON M6B 1C1
416-665-1000
$5,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
197,108KM
VIN JA32V2FW1EU601773
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 300887
- Mileage 197,108 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Carview Motors
978 Roselawn Ave, North York, ON M6B 1C1
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416-665-XXXX(click to show)
$5,888
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Carview Motors
416-665-1000
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer